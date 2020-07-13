Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s wife, dies at 57 – Armenian News

Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.

Travolta posted on Instagram to say Preston had died from with breast cancer, BBC News reports.

The actor posted on Instagram: “It is by using a very heavy heart that I notify you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year fight with breast cancer.

He added: “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” The couple had been married for a lot more than 20 years.

Travolta also thanked the health workers who had looked after his wife “as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side”.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”.

The couple’s son Jett Travolta died at the age of 16 in January 2009 from the seizure within a family vacation in the Bahamas.

They have two other kids, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.