Actress Kelly Preston, John Travolta’s wife, dies aged 57

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Travolta and Preston were married for significantly more than 20 years





Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, has died aged 57.

Travolta posted on Instagram to say Preston had died from with breast cancer.

He posted on Instagram: “It is by using a very heavy heart that I notify you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year fight with breast cancer.

He added: “She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.” The couple had been married for significantly more than 20 years.

Travolta also thanked medical workers who had taken care of his wife “as well as her many friends and family members who have been by her side”.

“I will soon be taking time to be there for my young ones who have lost their mother, so forgive me ahead of time if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please realize that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”.

The couple’s son Jett Travolta died at age 16 in January 2009 from a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas.

They have two other young ones, Ella Bleu and Benjamin.

Preston’s acting career included roles in Twins, From Dusk Till Dawn, Jerry Maguire and The Cat in the Hat.

She also collaborated with her husband on Gotti.