Actress Alia Shawkat Apologizes For Using The N-Word In Resurfaced 2016 Video

Alia Shawkat is taking accountability for her actions.

On Tuesday, the Arrested Development star took to social media to apologize for saying the N-word in a 2016 interview, which has not too long ago resurfaced on Twitter within the wake of George Floyd‘s demise.

“I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me quoting a song with the n-word in it as part of an interview from 4 years ago,” her assertion started. “I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I’m ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black.”

Shawkat continued, “I’ve been studying a lot about what it actually means to be an ally. The voices black individuals should be amplified and heard clearly.”

“As an Arabic woman, who can pass for white, I’m working hard to process this nuanced access I’ve been afforded, and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in the spaces I exist in,” she expressed. “I have been trying to understand the real definition of the word ally. It is more than simply believing in equality but to be willing to act with and for the black community. I aim to fight against these injustices and remind myself that this isn’t about a title but an action to work against these systems that have protected me but not others.”

The Search Party star completed by calling on her fellow allies to take a stand. “I am sorry that my ignorance has led me to this moment. I will continue to support the black community as best as I can and learn from this,” she mentioned. “We as non black people must all take responsibly for the inactivity we’ve been comfortable to sit with for so long- that has gotten us here. Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out.”

“I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand,” Shawkat concluded. “And to take on this fight for justice with an active minds and open heart. I thank you for reading.”

In current weeks, Shawkat has been utilizing her platform to name for change. On May 31, she joined a protest in help of the Black Lives Matter motion and shared an image of her fellow protesters, captioning the post, “BLACK LIVES MATTER ALWAYS.”

“E! stands in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and oppression experienced every day in America,” the community mentioned in a statement on May 31. “We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners and viewers to demand change and accountability. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter.”