Actor Wayne Brady feared for teenage daughter’s life after she got locked out of his home

Actor Wayne Brady recalled an incident that left him fearing for his teenage daughter’s life as that he shared his own experiences of racism.

In the wake of Black Lives Matter protests happening across the United states, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? star told Access Hollywood that having once been confronted with armed guards after locking himself out of his own house, he focused on the safety of his daughter Maile Masaka.

Brady recalled: “A couple years ago, she must have been 14 or 15, we live in Malibu. Her mom lives in Malibu. I wasn’t home. She set the alarm off within my house.





“I freaked out because I was giving her the code and for whatever reason she put it in wrong plus it wouldn’t accept and then the alarm company [said] we have been sending armed response at this time.”

The Emmy award winning actor continued: “I was so worried that my daughter could not explain in the heat of the moment, ‘Yes, it’s my house.’ I told her, ‘Get out of the house and run around the corner and down the street and go to your mom’s house!’”

Telling the story of his own run in with the armed response team, Brady explained: “The fear why these people would hurt me outside of my own house, it’s perhaps not unprecedented.

“I knew I could handle that because I was a man, but I was fearful for my little girl, and I placed all that fear on her.”

Black Lives Matter protests have continued to occur across the world in response to brutality against black people from authority figures and the death of George Floyd, who died in May after an officer knelt on his neck for a lot more than 8 minutes.