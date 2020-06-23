Actor Nathan Davis Jr. Sues United Airlines Over Racial Profiling

Exclusive

Nathan Davis Jr. is taking United Airlines to court because that he claims that he was racially profiled on a flight and falsely accused of getting a gun … according to a fresh lawsuit.

The TikTok star and ”Detroit” actor just filed suit against UA, alleging he was singled out and harassed by way of a flight attendant late this past year while that he was on his way from Houston to Tennessee. Nathan says him playing music escalated to him getting taken off the flight … for no reason at all.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Nathan says that he was playing music when one of the flight attendants told him it had been too loud and that others could hear it. Nathan says others were listening aswell, but that he was the main one reprimanded.

Nathan — who has almost 9 million followers on TikTok — says he complied but continues on to allege the lady circled back twice more in a rude manner and continued to inform him his music was too loud — despite the fact that he disagreed and claims she even scolded him when the music was muted.



Eventually, Nathan says she snitched to the pilot … and that is when s*** really hit the fan. He claims the plane turned around and the staff forced him to exit the aircraft in what appears like a humiliating display. Nathan claims the captain even tried to take his cell phone, before ultimately ordering him to return, get his stuff and acquire out permanently.

That’s when Nathan says a gun claim was made against him over the aircraft loudspeaker … that he claims it had been shocking, reckless and false.

Nathan filmed a few of the encounter, even though he was leaving the plane for the second time … you can hear someone on the PA system say “He has a gun now.” He straight away reacted.

We should note — Nathan says he was not even approached by law enforcement over the false and inflammatory remark. He also says no further action was taken by the airline it self … other than bumping him as much as first class on a later flight.