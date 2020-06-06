Actor Justice Smith Comes Out As ‘Black Queer Man’ In Powerful Black Lives Matter Post On LBGT Inclusivity

Actor Justice Smith has officially come out as queer.
The star, best known for starring in Netflix‘s The Get Down, took to his Instagram on Friday to share a post about the Black Lives Matter movement, arguing that black, queer men like himself need more visibility within the fight towards racial equality.
Smith shared a powerful video captured at a recent protest in Louisiana along with two photos featuring Queen Sugar actor Nicholas Ashe. The 24-year-old announced the two are dating and also have been attending demonstrations together within the French Quarter. He wrote:
“There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over.”
Congrats on coming out, dude! And all through Pride Month, no less! Ch-ch-check out his post (below):
@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter’ ‘All Black Lives Matter’. As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence. There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over. #justicefortonymcdade #justiceforninapop #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #justiceforbreonna #sayhername #defundthepolice #endwhitesupremacy
The actor’s greater message wasn’t lost on followers, though, as that he urged folks to remember victims of police brutality within the LGBTQ community and fight for them as loudly as others:
“I wish to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it’s anti-black. If your revolution is ok with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks so that you can solely liberate black cishet men, it’s anti-black.”
Very true and well said. The fight continues!
[Image via WENN/Avalon/Justice Smith/Instagram]