Actor Justice Smith Comes Out As ‘Black Queer Man’ In Powerful Black Lives Matter Post On LBGT Inclusivity

Actor Justice Smith has officially come out as queer.

The star, best known for starring in Netflix‘s The Get Down, took to his Instagram on Friday to share a post about the Black Lives Matter movement, arguing that black, queer men like himself need more visibility within the fight towards racial equality.

Smith shared a powerful video captured at a recent protest in Louisiana along with two photos featuring Queen Sugar actor Nicholas Ashe. The 24-year-old announced the two are dating and also have been attending demonstrations together within the French Quarter. He wrote:

“There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over.”

Congrats on coming out, dude! And all through Pride Month, no less! Ch-ch-check out his post (below):

The actor’s greater message wasn’t lost on followers, though, as that he urged folks to remember victims of police brutality within the LGBTQ community and fight for them as loudly as others:

“I wish to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it’s anti-black. If your revolution is ok with letting black trans people like #TonyMcDade slip through the cracks so that you can solely liberate black cishet men, it’s anti-black.”

Very true and well said. The fight continues!

