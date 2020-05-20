Actor Hagen Mills Dead in Alleged Murder-Suicide Attempt

Actor Hagen Mills is useless in Kentucky after he apparently shot a lady after which turned the gun on himself … TMZ has realized.

Mills — who had roles on the TV collection’ “Baskets” and “Swedish Dicks” — died Tuesday in the city of Mayfield … in response to his mom. She tells us he’d been dwelling in Hollywood for a number of years, however nonetheless had a house in Mayfield.

The capturing reportedly left one man useless and a lady injured. Mayfield’s Police Chief Nathan Kent confirmed investigators consider it was an tried murder-suicide in which the person, Hagen, was the shooter.

The lady was reportedly taken to the hospital however survived the capturing. It’s unclear what her relationship was with Hagen.

The proprietor of the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield tells us they have been in contact with Hagen’s household and can be dealing with his service.

Along along with his small TV roles, the actor costarred in an Indie movie referred to as “Star Light,” which was launched in February. His mom says tells us Hagen liked performing, however his true ardour was his 4-year-old daughter.