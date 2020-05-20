Actor Hagen Mills Dead at 29 in Attempted Murder-Suicide

Police are investigating an tried murder-suicide involving a Hollywood actor.

Mayfield Police Department in Kentucky affirm to E! News that authorities responded to a 911 name Tuesday night shortly after 5:45 p.m. native time.

When officers arrived to a residence, they met Erica Price who had gunshot wounds to her arm and chest.

According to police, the 34-year-old was in a position to inform officers that the gunman was Hagen Mills. She additionally instructed authorities he was nonetheless inside and had turned the gun on himself.

Although Erica was transported to a neighborhood hospital for remedy and is at present listed in secure situation, Hagen was pronounced useless at the scene.

Through an investigation, police realized that Erica’s mother and younger daughter—who she shared with Hagen—had been held in the residence by Hagen. When Erica entered the residence, police say she was shot by Hagen earlier than he turned the gun on himself.

Erica’s mother and daughter weren’t injured through the incident. E! News has reached out to Hagen’s staff for any remark.

Fans could acknowledge Hagen for his small TV roles together with performances in Baskets and Swedish Dicks.

Most just lately, he was set to seem in an Indie movie referred to as Star Light. According to IMDB, the film tells the story of a teen’s life turned the other way up when he helps a world-famous pop star on the run to flee her violent pursuers.

TMZ was first to report the incident.