Actor Fred Willard Died of Cardiac Arrest

Fred Willard died from a coronary heart assault … based on his demise certificates.

According to the doc, obtained by TMZ, the veteran comedic actor’s rapid trigger of demise is a cardiac arrest. The underlying causes are listed as myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery illness.

We broke the story … Fred died May 15, and his daughter Hope instructed us her father handed away peacefully and made his household “happy until the very end.” The doc says he died at his dwelling at 6:45 PM.

The death certificate additionally notes Fred was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and had 60 years within the leisure biz, and it says he was laid to relaxation on the well-known Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

As we reported, on the time of his demise, Fred’s household stated … “He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

Fred was well-known for his position as Ron Burgundy’s information director within the ‘Anchorman’ motion pictures and he starred in numerous cult comedies all through his profession, together with … “American Wedding,” “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” “How High,” “The Wedding Planner,” “WALL-E,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” and on and on.