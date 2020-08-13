Actor Dennis Quaid is adopting a Lynchburg shelter cat named Dennis Quaid

LYNCHBURG, Va.— We could not make this story up if we attempted.

Last week, we presented you to a cat named Dennis Quaid at the Lynchburg Humane Society in requirement of a permanently home, as part of our Clear the Shelters initiative.

This weekend, he will make his journey to that house, however you might not think who’s adopting him.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” stated Dennis Quaid.

Quaid could not miss adopting the little man with his name from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

“I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world,” stated Quaid.

The name definitely triggered a great deal of buzz after 10 News included Dennis Quaid during a newscast last week.

That story captured the attention of the Hollywood actor, artist and now, podcaster.

“We likewise have the animal reveal that Jimmy [Jellinek] here is doing and I’m executive producing on it, and truly it’s ended up being among my favorites,” stated Quaid.

A shelter cat with his name, plus a pet podcast, equates to the best adoption story.

A tale so excellent, shelter personnel didn’t think it initially.

“I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us,” stated Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society, Adoption Center Manager.

“We connected to theshelter It took us a while for them to in fact …