Actor Cheyenne Jackson reveals he’s had 5 hair transplants: ‘My horrible secret’

Actor Cheyenne Jackson is sharing the fact regarding his hair loss.

In an Instagram blog post on Saturday, the American Horror Story as well as 30 Rock actor shared a psychological account of his trip with hair loss as well as hair transplant surgical treatment. The 44- year-old celebrity revealed that he had his very first surgical treatment at age 28, calling this fact a “horrible secret.” According to his blog post, he started shedding his hair at age 22.

“I’ve been DREADING this day for 17 years,” Jackson composed in his blog post. “The day when my horrible secret would be revealed. No, this gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack. It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood…) I had hair transplant surgery. Five of them, to be exact over 14 years.”

Jackson took place to disclose that he really felt unusual confessing to the hair surgical procedures throughout the continuous COVID-19 pandemic, however that he intended to “release” the “shame and fear.” He states throughout the years he “kept secretly getting more procedures,” as well as “would just pray that no one would find out.”

He additionally offered debt to his sibling, that has actually additionally experienced hair loss, “but was way braver and cooler and just shaved his off.”

Jackson took place to disclose just how whenever he mosted likely to a brand-new collection he would certainly disclose his “devastating truth” to the hair as well as make-up groups, confessing that “no one cared but me.”

The previous Watchmen celebrity claimed he was sharing this tale currently in the hopes that it will certainly “inspire someone out there to share a secret they’ve been hiding, or show a scar that they’ve been afraid of anyone seeing.”

In the blog post’s replies, Jackson was bathed with words of support as well as comparable tales. “I’ve had 3 and have always admitted it! It helps people who have shame about their hair loss,” published developer MarcJacobs “Thank you for posting.”

Jackson claimed he was stepping forward with this admission to motivate his 2 1/2- year-old doubles Ethan as well as Willow with hubby Jason Landau He composed, “I’m trying to teach my kids to accept themselves and to be proud of who they are, and to put value on things that are IMPORTANT and REAL so as their father, the example should start with me. This is that. I’ll go first.”

