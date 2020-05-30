Actor Armie Hammer Says That All Law Enforcement In The U.S. Is ‘Inherently Racist’

Hollywood star Armie Hammer, recognized for showing in films like “The Social Network” and “The Lone Ranger,” simply launched a vile assault on American cops by saying that they’re all “inherently racist.”

Hammer seemed to be responding to the loss of life of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday night time after being pinned down by officers even if he was handcuffed and defenseless. The overwhelming majority of Americans agree that these officers have to be held accountable for Floyd’s loss of life, however Hammer took issues a step additional by placing the blame on the virtually a million members amongst American regulation enforcement.

“Anyone who doesn’t think the current iteration of law enforcement isn’t inherently racist, or doesn’t understand why black people are disproportionately targeted, assaulted, and killed, should look up the history of the word patrolman/pattyroller,” he tweeted. “This s*** isn’t new.”

Anyone who doesn’t suppose the present iteration of regulation enforcement isn’t inherently racist, or doesn’t perceive why black individuals are disproportionately focused, assaulted, and killed, ought to lookup the historical past of the phrase patrolman/pattyroller. This shit isn’t new. — Armie Hammer (@armiehammer) May 29, 2020

Pattyroller is a time period that goes all the best way again to the pre-Civil War days, when it was used as a time period for a slave catcher who’s taking part in a slave patrol, according to Breitbart News. Back then, they might roam the streets imposing curfews on blacks whereas additionally in search of runaway slaves. Liberals have lengthy claimed that this was the start of policing in America, ignoring the truth that police departments had been additionally created in different elements of the nation that didn’t have slavery.

Americans on all sides of the political spectrum appear to agree that the officers concerned in Floyd’s wrongful loss of life have to be held accountable. However, this doesn’t imply that it’s acceptable for Hammer to make use of this tragic incident to disgrace the tens of millions of American cops who put their lives on the road each day to guard the remainder of us.

The overwhelming majority of American cops are kind-hearted, competent individuals who acquired into their line of labor with the aim of serving to others. They deserve higher than this, and Hammer owes all of them an apology.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on May 29, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

