Actor Antonio Banderas tests positive for coronavirus

The actor revealed the news on Instagram Monday, likewise his 60 th birthday.

His caption was composed in Spanish and equated to English by CNN.

“Hello everyone, I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine, having tested positive with Covid-19 disease,” Banderas composed, together with a picture of himself as a young kid. “I would like to add that I feel relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet.”

He went on to compose, “I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone.”