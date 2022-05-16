Due to the recent political situation in the world, the flow from abroad to Armenia has greatly intensified. The entry of citizens of the Russian Federation into the country for the purpose of temporary residence prevailed. Due to all this, it became difficult to find apartments for rent in Yerevan, and rents began to reach staggering numbers.

Aysor.am talked about the topic with Monica Muradyan, a sales specialist of Kaskad Realty’s residential stock.

“Naturally, if we speak as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, the price scale of today’s real estate market is quite high, not in accordance with the economic situation of our country. “As for rent, we all know that the recent activity is conditioned by the political events in the world, and consequently by the large influx of Russians coming to our country,” said the specialist.

It should be noted that Cascade Realty real estate agency was founded in 2004. The agency deals with the purchase, sale, rental of real estate in the central administrative district and provides a complete package of market-related services.

Monica Muradyan mentioned that the customers compare the Yerevan market a lot with other, more developed countries, they are surprised how we got there, in many cases we even passed them.

“The construction market with the return of income tax greatly contributed to the activity of the common market. Of course, the Armenians of our Diaspora, who remain the ones who have always been interested in the market, particularly in the real estate of the center community,” said the sales specialist.

In addition to buying residential real estate, Kaskad Realty deals with commercial areas, premium segment homes, as well as land that is of interest for investment projects and construction.

“No matter how much we try to balance the pricing policy, at the moment the market is quite high, it is difficult to get more adequate values. However, our company tries to meet the expectations of customers (for example, seller-buyer) in terms of price, to get a result that satisfies both parties, “said Monica Muradyan.

When buying or selling an apartment, in general, managing real estate, one should be vigilant, trust only the specialists, so as not to fall victim to fraud, so as not to waste time and resources.

For other questions about buying and selling property, you can apply to “Kaskad Realty” real estate agency on social platforms, or visit the office of the company located at 23 Tumanyan Street.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.