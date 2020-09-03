Activists call on Facebook to ban armed event listings after Kenosha shooting

In the after-effects of the Kenosha shooting, an activist group called Change the Terms is calling on Facebook to institute brand-new policies around possibly hazardous material, consisting of a blanket ban on “event pages that encourage people to bring weapons to events.”

In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, group required a broad improvement of Facebook’s small amounts versus extremism, consisting of more automatic tools for proactive enforcement and much better systems for finding event pages that promote violence. Another suggestion echoes an internal Facebook report (obtained by Buzzfeed News recently) that recommended much better tracking of spikes in user feedback reports.

“We cannot stress enough the urgency of our requests,” the letter checks out. “You have the power to save lives and significantly influence the health of our democracy.”

Reached for remark, Facebook stated it was thinking about the suggestions, however decreased to remark even more. “We are reviewing Change the Terms’ thoughtful suggestions and look forward to continuing the ongoing conversation with them,” a Facebook agent stated.

The concerns come after the killing of 2 protestors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, which came after a variety of militia-linked event listings on Facebook had actually motivated armed participation. A.