Activist who police tried to arrest Friday shares his experience in standoff

Derrick “Dwreck” Ingram, a Black Lives Matter protester and activist, is implicated of attacking a New York Police officer inJune During the June demonstration, Ingram supposedly utilized a loudspeaker to shout straight in an officer’s ear which resulted in the officer being transferred to a neighboring health center for treatment, according to the NYPD.

On Friday early morning, police reached his house to arrest him for the supposed attack, the NYPD stated. But after roughly 6 hours outside his home, officers left the scene, according to Ingram.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio stated in a declaration that police were best to end the arrest operation.

“Commissioner Shea made the right decision to call off the operation,” he stated, referring to New York City Police Commissioner DermotShea “Assaulting an officer is unacceptable and will always lead to consequences, but arrests must be made properly.”

Ingram turned himself over to police custody Saturday early morning. He was arraigned on charges of third-degree attack and was launched from police custody Saturday night on his own recognizance, the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office stated. It is unidentified when Ingram discovered that charges would be submitted versus him, when the charges were submitted, and why he selected to turn himself in. When inquired about the third-degree attack charges, Ingram decreased to remark and referred CNN to his legal representation. Lupe Todd-Medina, a representative for New York County Defender Services, informed …

