Activist hedge fund urges European shift to rail from flights and ferries

A London- based activist hedge fund that owns a stake in the operator of the Channel Tunnel has actually gotten in touch with European federal governments to significantly overhaul transportation policy to motivate rail usage to aid combat contamination from carbon emissions.

Oceanwood Capital, which has $1.3 bn in properties under management, has actually composed to ministers in the UK, France, the Netherlands and Belgium, advising them actively to shift traveler and freight journeys away from short-haul flights and cross-Channel ferries

The hedge fund owns about 0.75 percent of Getlink, the French- noted business that has a concession to run the Channel Tunnel till the 2080s and likewise runs Le Shuttle trains bring traveler lorries and freight in betweenEngland and France

“The key conclusion from our investment research is the catastrophic carbon inefficiency of short-haul passenger aircraft and cross-Channel ferry transport,” Oceanwood composed in a letter to Grant Shapps, the UK’s transportation secretary, seen by the Financial Times.

Oceanwood’s letter mentions UK federal government figures which reveal that flight gives off about 5 times as much greenhouse gas per traveler kilometre as a comparable domestic rail journey, and more than 30 times as much as theEurostar

The fund likewise mentions Getlink’s own information that state ferries …