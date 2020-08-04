Activist-backed nominee to Toshiba board wins 43% shareholder support By Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) – About 43% of Toshiba (OTC:-RRB- Corp investors backed an activist fund’s proposition to choose its co-founder as board director, vote outcomes revealed on Tuesday, possibly increasing pressure on the Japanese company to enhance governance.

The carefully objected to proxy battle with top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management ended in favour of Toshiba on Friday, however the quantity of support for the fund’s co-founder recommends a considerable variety of investors looked for modifications.

Even though Toshiba’s own 12 candidates won bulk votes, Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani got just 58% support for reelection, the most affordable considering that he took workplace in April 2018, according to the outcomes.

