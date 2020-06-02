Activision postpones new Call of Duty content so protestors can ‘be seen and heard’

Activision is suspending new content updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Call of Duty: Warzone. “Right now, it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard,” the corporate announced on Twitter.

Activision’s message refers back to the widespread protests taking place throughout US cities in response to the death of George Floyd. Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was supposed to launch on June 3rd, whereas Call of Duty: Mobile’s seventh season was initially deliberate to launch sometime this week. New seasons in each video games introduce free content drops, together with new multiplayer maps, modes, and weapons for each sport’s on-line multiplayer modes.

This transfer follows related selections by different firms within the gaming business. Sony introduced that it might reschedule its PlayStation 5 occasion initially set for June 4th, and EA introduced it might postpone a showcase highlighting its upcoming title Madden NFL 21.