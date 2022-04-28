I am glad to inform that finally, active steps are being taken towards the construction of “Ajapnyak” metro station in Yerevan. The financing of the project will be allocated at today’s government sitting, announcing the launch of this large capital program in the capital, former RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“We have discussed this project several times with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, the Government of the Republic of Armenia and our partners in the Municipality of Yerevan, considering it a milestone for the development of the capital and the construction of a comfortable urban environment. ANIF, in turn, is currently considering the prospects of building a shopping center in the sector, creating new opportunities for public-private partnership.

“Big plans are still ahead,” Avinyan wrote.



