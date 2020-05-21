Active shooter at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has been ‘neutralized’

One member of the Naval Security Forces has been injured, the assertion stated.

“All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene,” the Navy stated. “NCIS is en route, and state and local law enforcement are on scene.”

Naval Security Forces responded to reviews of an energetic shooter round 6:15 a.m. CT, in accordance with the Navy’s assertion.

The base was subsequently placed on lockdown, in accordance with a submit on the bottom’s Facebook web page.