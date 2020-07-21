Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Boltune Bluetooth 5.0 Over Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic Deep Bass, Comfortable Protein Earpads 30H Playtime for Travel Work TV PC Cellphone



Free from wires with Bluetooth 5. 0 Most wireless headphones in the market are built with Bluetooth 4. 2, while our model BT-BH010 is featured with Bluetooth 5. 0. Which makes for hassle-free wireless connection to stream high-quality music and phone calls. With transmission distance: >15m outdoor, >20m indoor. Active noise cancelling technology Upgraded Active Noise Cancelling Technology can help you drown out unwanted Noise for travelling or commuting on subway, bus, or plane, resulting in improved music or phone call quality. Wearing comfort All-day comfort at its best.BT-BH010 features an ergonomic design of the headband and Ultra soft ear cups, while reducing the pressure on the ears and the overall weight of the headphones. (ear pads size: 3. 94*3. 34in, inner size: 2. 56*1. 57in) Longer battery life with quick charging With the lower power consumption Bluetooth 5. 0 version which improved the battery (500mAh) lasts hours – up to 30 hours within only 0. 8-1 hours charging. Premium sound quality The 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer diaphragms are hi-res audio compatible, reproducing a full range of frequencies, you can hear more details of your favorite music. Swivel & folding structure for easy carrying The ear cups are designed to swivel and fold neatly into the carry case along with the cable for easy storage and portability. Convenient to carry everywhere with the case included. What’s in the Box: 1 x Bolton Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphone (Model: BT-BH010) 1 x Carrying Case 1 x User Guide 1 x 3. 5mm Audio Cable 1 x Charging Cable Bolton offer for 18 months. You are always welcomed to contact us through 24-Hour Customer Service on . Or simply click our name and our Sales Team will always be happy to support you any time. Note: Please turn off the ANC switch when not in use.

30-Hour playtime in less than 1 hour charging: Qualcomm CVC Audio technology Qcc3003 is designed for Bluetooth 5. 0 mono channel/stereo headphone. Qcc3003 integrated Ultra low power consumption DSP, high-performance stereo codec with power management subsystem. It is designed for stereo headphones. 500mAh battery offer 30-hour playtime in less than 1 hour charging and 5 minutes Charging allows more than 2 hours use.

Non-music noise reduction mode This Bluetooth headphones equid with independent chip, independent switch, neodymium magnet, Deep and accurate bass response. Bolton noise cancelling headphones create a tranquil environment of your own. The effective range of BT-BH010 wireless headphone is up to 66ft, four times longer than other Bluetooth 4. 2 headphones.

Cozy feeling Professional high imitation protein ear pads and 90-degree revolving earmuffs. Head-curved design helps to release the pressure even for long-time-wearing. Ergonomic designed earmuffs give more comfortable feelings. Polyurethane foam dispersion spreads the pressure. Enlarged earmuffs make it easy and comfy to wear. Bolton wireless headphones try our best to provide you a first-class experience.

Noise-reducing microphone: upgraded call quality. Double microphone noise reduction system suppresses environmental noises. Built-in CVC 6. 0 microphone help you get clear sounds in spite of strong wind or other noises, and you can enjoy wireless or wired mode depend on your require. And 60 days free refund and 24 months with 5 stars service. Just feel free to Contact us anytime.