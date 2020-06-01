Active duty troops deploying to Washington DC

The troops are anticipated to present safety however not carry out regulation enforcement duties such because the arrest and detention of protesters, in accordance to the officers.
Two protection officers stated the troops might be coming from a unit at Ft. Bragg in North Carolina.
Because of Washington’s distinctive standing, the deployment may be licensed by federal officers quite than town’s authorities.
The Pentagon didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.
“Washington, they had large groups, very large groups. … But Washington was under great control,” Trump stated. “But we’re going to have it under much more control. We’re pouring in — we’re going to pull in thousands of people.”
“We’re going to clamp down very, very strong,” Trump stated. “The word is dominate. If you don’t dominate your city and your state, they’re gonna walk away with you. And we’re doing it in Washington, in DC, we’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before. … But we’re going to have total domination.”
