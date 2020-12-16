Bridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWNU) exchanged 5258291 shares on hands in most recent trading session and observed an average volume with 939.83K shares. The stock acknowledged active focus on shares in the current trading session. BTWNU disclosed a change of 25.72% and its listed share value at $14.76 in the recent trade transaction. This company belong to Hong Kong Country and part of Financial sector.

PERFORMANCE REVIEW:

BTWNU revealed weekly performance of 26.05%. The stock maintained for the month at 44.29%. The stock noted year to date performance at 47.01%. The stock’s price situated at 18.08% from 52 week high and stock price seen at 48.19% when looking at 52 week low price.

ANALYSTS OPENION:

TECHNICAL INTERPRETATION:

A Simple moving average is one of the most flexible as well as most-commonly used technical analysis indicators. It is highly popular among traders, mostly because of its simplicity. It works best in a trending environment. Simple Moving Average calculated as an average of the last N-periods (20-Day, 50-Day, 200-Day).The share price is an upside from its 20 days moving average with 36.82% and trading from 50 days moving average with 41.15%. The stock price is performing along up drift from its 200 days moving average with 41.15%.Any type of moving average can be used to generate buy or sell signals and this process is very simple. The charting software plots the moving average as a line directly into the price chart.

Currently Relative Strength Index (RSI-14) reading of stock is 96.22. RSI reading varies between 0 and 100. Speed and change of stock price movement is measured by the RSI momentum oscillator. J. Welles Wilder developed Relative Strength Index (RSI) that is used most commonly as momentum indicator. Commonly when RSI goes below 30 then stock is overload and stock is overbought when it goes above 70. 30 to 70 are considered a normal reading of a stock. General trend, finding deviations and failure swings can be detected by using RSI.

VOLATILITY ANALYSIS:

Volatility remained at 5.23% over last week and shows 3.06% volatility in last month. VOLATILITY is also measured by ATR an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges. ATR value stands at 0.56.

PROFITABILITY SNAP: