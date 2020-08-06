Actiontec 802.11ac Desktop WiFi Extender with 4 Internet Antennas 5GHz, Gigabit Ethernet, Bonded MoCA for Whole Home Fast WiFi (WCB6200Q)



Price: $149.99

(as of Aug 06,2020 13:50:47 UTC – Details)



Enjoy Gigabit speeds and increase the reach of your Wi-Fi network using your home’s coax wiring. With support for MoCA 2. 0 channel bonding and 802. 11ac Wi-Fi, the WCB6200Q turbo-charges the home network for pristine HD video online gaming and high-speed wireless connections in every corner of the home. INTERFACES: Two 10/100/1000 Ethernet, One Bonded MoCA 2. 0 Coax, WIRELESS: 802. 11 a/b/g/n/11ac, Wireless 2. 4 GHz and 5 GHz Dual Concurrent Radios; WIRELESS SECURITY: Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA, WPA2), Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) with WPS Push Button, Pre-Shared Key (PSK), MAC Address Filtering, AES Encryption; REGULATORY – FCC 15B, 15C; Canada ICES, UL, WiFi, WPS, MoCA

Any purchases made through non-authorized resellers voids or does not include manufacturer’s

Faster Wi-Fi with 4×4 802. 11AC (4 Wi-Fi antennas). Independent tests showed average Wi-Fi speeds near 1 Gbps (when connected to other 4×4 802. 11AC Wi-Fi devices).

Extend Wi-Fi coverage to devices like wireless doorbells and cameras, mobile phones, tablets and wireless gaming devices.

Reliable Wi-Fi reduces or eliminates video lag when streaming Internet video like PRIME, YouTube, Netflix, or Hulu.

Use Ethernet or the home’s existing coaxial wiring via MoCA for ultrafast “backhaul” to the router. Requires the router support bonded MoCA 2. 0 or the purchase of a separate bonded MoCA 2. 0 adapter.

Compatible with most cable TV services. Does not work in satellite TV homes.

Works with any Wi-Fi router or Wi-Fi Gateway with Ethernet or MoCA ports.

Two Gigabit Ethernet ports to connect nearby wired devices.