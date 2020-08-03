Actiontec 802.11ac Desktop WiFi Extender with 4 Internet Antennas 5GHz, Gigabit Ethernet, Bonded MoCA for Whole Home Fast WiFi (WCB6200Q) (Renewed)



Price: $99.00

(as of Aug 03,2020 10:17:27 UTC – Details)



Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are professionally inspected and tested to work and look like new. A Renewed supplier who is Amazon-qualified performs a full diagnostic test, replaces any defective parts, and thoroughly cleans the product. The product may have minimal scratches or dents. Box may be generic and accessories may not be original, but will be compatible and fully functional.

This product is backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee

This product is eligible for a replacement or refund within 90 days of receipt if you are not satisfied. Get quick support for claims and free troubleshooting via Amazon Customer Service. The guarantee is in conjunction with Amazon’s standard return policy. Learn more about the Amazon Renewed Guarantee

Shop for smartphones, computers, laptops, tablets, home and kitchen appliances, game consoles, office products, and more on Amazon Renewed.

Any purchases made through non-authorized resellers voids or does not include manufacturer’s

Faster Wi-Fi with 4×4 802.11AC (4 Wi-Fi antennas). Independent tests showed average Wi-Fi speeds near 1 Gbps (when connected to other 4×4 802.11AC Wi-Fi devices).

Extend Wi-Fi coverage to devices like wireless doorbells and cameras, mobile phones, tablets and wireless gaming devices.

Reliable Wi-Fi reduces or eliminates video lag when streaming Internet video like PRIME, YouTube, Netflix, or Hulu.

Use Ethernet or the home’s existing coaxial wiring via MoCA for ultrafast “backhaul” to the router. Requires the router support bonded MoCA 2.0 or the purchase of a separate bonded MoCA 2.0 adapter.

Compatible with most cable TV services. Does not work in satellite TV homes.

Works with any Wi-Fi router or Wi-Fi Gateway with Ethernet or MoCA ports.

Two Gigabit Ethernet ports to connect nearby wired devices.