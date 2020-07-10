Action Bronson Has Lost 80 Lbs In Quarantine! Look!

You might recognize Action Bronson from his rap career, with songs like Actin Crazy or Standing In The Rain. You might recognize him from his hosting duties on Vice‘s internet foodie show, F**k That’s Delicious.

But soon you may not recognize him AT ALL!

That’s as the rapper is taking advantage of his time off during the COVID pandemic to actually focus on engaging in shape. And he’s losing body weight like crazy!

On Thursday that he posted a good work out video on Instagram in which that he revealed a really impressive milestone — he’s down 80 lbs! That’s a whole Russian gymnast’s worth of mass just dropped off his body! He wrote:

“IM GETTIN ALL THE MONEY THATS OWED TO ME OVER-ALL THESE YEARS. I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD. IM 283 DOWN 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 BUT STILL GOING STRONG. GIVE YOURSELF THE FLOWERS. TERMINATOR IN THE MAKING. @davepfit EASY MONEY. TIME FOR BIGGER WEIGHTS.”

“Still going strong.” Love to notice it.

And that he wasn’t kidding! The following day he posted more, challenging fans:

“IF A FAT STONED SPACED OUT MOTHAF**KA LIKE ME COULD WORK HARD EVERYDAY THEN YOU CAN CERTAINLY TOO.”

Ha!

It started with major lifestyle changes about four months back but really kicked into gear last month, as that he posted in June:

“I WAS ON A PATH THAT LEADS STRAIGHT TO THE GRAVEYARD. EATING FOR SPORT TOOK ITS TOLL BUT ITS MY FAULT AND ITS ON ME TO FIX ME. I OWE IT TO MYSELF AND MY FAMILY.”

“Eating for sport,” as that he puts it, has been part of Bronson’s job for a long time, as that he travels all over the world eating the absolute most delectable foods, many of the dessert or deep-fried variety for his Vice reality show.

But his weight hit him recently, as he continues:

“I REACHED 363 POUNDS AND I WAS SHOCKED AND SCARED. I BUSTED MY ASS FOR YESTERYEAR 3 MONTHS AND IM DOWN SERIOUSLY TO 298. THEN THE GOOD FRIEND GOT ME TO THE RIGHT SPOT NOW IM TRAINING HARD. THIS IS WEEK ONE.”

Wow.

OK, so that’s the killer work-outs, which Bronson says also involve lots of cardio. But what about diet?

During a TMZ interview back in May, he explained he’s “been eating really good” as he’s been cooking for his wife, who just welcomed their first child a year ago. That new nutrition plan includes green juice twice daily, plenty of “good carbs” like sweet potatoes, and lean protein like chicken breast. He says:

“[I’m] just really watching what I eat… before I was just animalistic, it absolutely was unnecessary what I was doing… It’s a life change.”

That’s what it takes! Not easy — but necessary! We’re so happy for Bronson and can’t wait to see more!

