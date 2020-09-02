Acting on FBI tip, Facebook deletes small network of Russian accounts

Facebook got rid of a small network of accounts and pages that come from Russia and had links to the Internet Research Agency, acting on a tip from the FBI, according to Nathaniel Gleicher, the social networks business’s head of cybersecurity policy.

The network consisted of 13 accounts and 2 pages, and simply 5% of the English- language material it developed was targeted at U.S. users, Gleicher stated. The network was attempting to construct an audience on the political left, and published some criticism of the governmental projects of both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, Gleicher stated. The network got “nearly no engagement on Facebook before we removed it,” Facebook composed in an article.

Russia’s Individual Retirement Account was the primary group behind a collective effort to affect the 2016 U.S. election on Facebook, though its efforts throughout that project cycle went undiscovered up until 2017, and reached 10s of millions of users. Facebook has actually gotten rid of 12 networks with ties to the Individual Retirement Account considering that 2017, the business composed in an article, though any effort by the group to meddle in a U.S. election raises alarms provided Facebook’s history.

While the network gotten rid of in August didn’t acquire much traction on Facebook, the group did deceive a number of “unwitting freelancers” into composing stories for a news site the Individual Retirement Account developed, later on …

Read The Full Article