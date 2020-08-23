Acting Homeland Security chief says department does not have authority to send agents to polling locations

“We don’t have any authority to do that at the department,” acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf informed CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

Asked by Tapper if Trump had actually asked him to send police officers to polling centers, Wolf responded: “No, absolutely, he has not. Again, that’s not what we do at the Department of Homeland Security.”

“We have law enforcement authorities and law enforcement officers at the department, we have express authorities given to us by Congress and this is not one of them,” he stated, including, “This is not a mission for the Department of Homeland Security.”

Trump, who has actually consistently declared, without evidence , that citizen scams will weaken November’s election results, informed Fox News recently that the administration would send police officers to polling centers.