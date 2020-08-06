Acrimony spikes as Pelosi alleges White House, GOP don’t give ‘a damn’ about unemployed during relief talks

“Upon departing the Oval Office for Ohio, I’ve notified my staff to continue working on an Executive Order with respect to Payroll Tax Cut, Eviction Protections, Unemployment Extensions, and Student Loan Repayment Options,” he wrote on Twitter.

White House officials have mentioned the payroll tax cut, eviction protections, and unemployment extension for several days, but the student loan repayment push appears to be a newer initiative.

All the statements and posturing unfolded on different ends of Pennsylvania Avenue just over the span of an hour Thursday morning.

Negotiators are running up against a self-imposed Friday deadline to get an agreement on a new deal. Trump has threatened to take unilateral action on four different issues if Congress won’t reach an agreement, though he hasn’t stipulated the legal grounds he might use to take such a step.

Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) are scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Thursday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for what is expected to be a lengthy negotiating session that could determine whether a deal is possible at all. The same group has been meeting nearly daily for almost a week, with occasional signs of incremental progress but also much public posturing and finger-pointing.