During a coronavirus briefing at the White House, President Donald Trump questions the US Postal Service’s ability to handle the added volume of mail-in ballots in November’s general election even though they say they are prepared to handle the volume. CNN’s Jim Acosta and Dana Bash fact check the President.
#CNN #News
Acosta: Trump telling whoppers about mail in voting
During a coronavirus briefing at the White House, President Donald Trump questions the US Postal Service’s ability to handle the added volume of mail-in ballots in November’s general election even though they say they are prepared to handle the volume. CNN’s Jim Acosta and Dana Bash fact check the President.