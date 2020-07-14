After several days of attacking the credibility of leading disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Trump and the White House seemed to back off as Fauci becomes increasingly vocal about his concerns over reopening the country amid a national surge in coronavirus cases. CNN’s Jim Acosta has more.
Acosta: Fauci is still offering the country a dose of reality
