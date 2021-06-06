Acosta: Advisers trying to talk Trump out of idea that's 'so damn crazy'
Sources tell CNN’s Jim Acosta that former President Donald Trump is asking allies what they think about a baseless theory peddled by conservative commentators and others that he could be reinstated as president in August.

