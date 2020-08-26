ACLU sues Trump administration alleging illegal arrests of vets, others in Portland By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Protest versus racial inequality in Portland



By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday took legal action against the Trump administration, stating it unlawfully apprehended military veterans and other protesters in Portland, Oregon, and utilized extreme force to attempt to silence fans of the Black Lives Matter motion.

It is the most recent in a series of claims the ACLU has actually submitted over the federal reaction to weeks of anti-racism and anti-police cruelty demonstrations in Portland that sometimes appeared in arson and vandalism. President Donald Trump’s administration sent out in federal representatives to react to the demonstrations.

“President Trump … and this administration have actually tried to silence a motion that attempts to understand the American dream of a country where everybody, not simply white individuals, can live complimentary,” stated Kelly Simon, interim legal director of the ACLU of Oregon.

The suit was submitted in federal court on behalf of 10 veterans, consisting of the Wall of Vets co-founders Duston Obermeyer and Christopher David, in addition to Mark Pettibone, who stated last month that unmarked federal representatives in Portland pulled him into a van.

Among other claims formerly submitted by the ACLU are one to …