ACLU sues facial recognition firm Clearview AI, calling it a ‘nightmare scenario’ for privacy

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing controversial facial recognition firm Clearview AI for violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), alleging the corporate illegally collected and saved knowledge on Illinois residents with out their data or consent after which bought entry to its know-how to legislation enforcement and personal firms. The full complaint is available here.

“Unbeknownst to the public, this company has offered up this massive faceprint database to private companies, police, federal agencies, and wealthy individuals, allowing them to secretly track and target whomever they wished using face recognition technology,” writes ACLU legal professional Nathan Freed Wessler in a blog post outlining the lawsuit. “That company is Clearview AI, and it will end privacy as we know it if it isn’t stopped.”

“That company is Clearview AI, and it will end privacy as we know it if it isn’t stopped.”

Clearview AI rose to prominence earlier this yr because of media reviews, together with a high-profile investigation from The New York Times in January, that exposed its know-how is very correct and in widespread use all through each legislation enforcement businesses and personal sector firms. The cause the corporate’s software is efficient is as a result of Clearview scraped images and different knowledge from social media websites in opposition to these platforms’ guidelines, leading to a database of greater than three billion pictures that are then matched in opposition to an uploaded picture utilizing refined algorithms skilled by machine studying.

Tech firms have despatched quite a few stop and desist orders to Clearview over the previous 5 months, however it’s unclear if the corporate has ever complied with orders to take away knowledge it’s siphoned from public social networks’ pages and posts. The firm has responded to criticism by claiming it would by no means supply its software to the general public for particular person use and extra just lately stated it would cease promoting its know-how to non-public firms and focus solely on legislation enforcement. However, quite a few media reviews have found that Clearview offered its product to buyers, high-profile executives, and different people as a part of trial intervals to advertise the product, and critics concern its facial recognition system is the muse for rampant civil rights violations.

“By building a mass database of billions of faceprints without our knowledge or consent, Clearview has created the nightmare scenario that we’ve long feared, and has crossed the ethical bounds that many companies have refused to even attempt. Neither the United States government nor any American company is known to have ever compiled such a massive trove of biometrics,” Wessler explains. “Adding fuel to the fire, Clearview sells access to a smartphone app that allows its customers — and even those using the app on a trial basis — to upload a photo of an unknown person and instantaneously receive a set of matching photos.”

One avenue to fight Clearview’s conduct that will show efficient is BIPA, the Illinois privacy legislation and one of many solely items of US laws that protects facial recognition knowledge from misuse. It’s the identical legislation that earlier this yr pushed Facebook to a $550 million settlement over its use of unauthorized facial recognition on images uploaded to its social community. The ACLU says “Clearview’s actions clearly violate BIPA,” which calls for a firm inform residents and achieve written consent when any biometric identifier, be it a faceprint or a fingerprint, is collected and saved for any cause.

“If allowed, Clearview will destroy our rights to anonymity and privacy.”

Clearview has tried to skirt BIPA when it introduced earlier this month that it would not promote its know-how to non-public firms. Clearview made the announcement as a part of a separate BIPA-based lawsuit in Illinois, and the corporate framed the choice as a voluntary motion alongside its resolution to not present its product to any group within the state no matter whether or not it was a personal firm or legislation enforcement company. The firm additionally stated it would not accumulate knowledge from Illinois-based IP addresses, take further measures to forestall knowledge assortment on Illinois residents, and construct an opt-out software, however it’s not clear what steps, if any, Clearview has truly taken within the weeks since.

By persevering with to retailer info on Illinois residents, it seems Clearview should be topic to BIPA, giving the ACLU a possibility to file one other go well with. The ACLU says it’s teaming up with its native Illinois chapter and the legislation firm Edelson PC, and it’s asking that a courtroom demand Clearview delete all biometric knowledge on Illinois residents it has saved and to stop amassing any new knowledge till it can adjust to BIPA’s consent guidelines.

“If allowed, Clearview will destroy our rights to anonymity and privacy — and the safety and security that both bring,” Wessler writes. “People can change their names and addresses to shield their whereabouts and identities from individuals who seek to harm them, but they can’t change their faces.”