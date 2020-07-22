ACLU, Sierra Club take border wall lawsuit to the Supreme Court

The legal proceedings over Defense Department funds stem from Trump’s national emergency declaration on the US-Mexico border last year. Trump extended the declaration this past February, even as border arrests began to decline.

Last month, a federal appeals court ruled against Trump , arguing that the administration doesn’t have the authority to divert Pentagon funds to build additional barriers on the US-Mexico border.

“The Trump administration has lost in every lower court, but is still rushing to complete the President’s border wall before the Supreme Court can review the merits of this case,” said Dror Ladin, staff attorney with the ACLU’s National Security Project, in a statement. “If the administration succeeds, there will be no border wall construction left to stop by the time the Supreme Court hears this case.”