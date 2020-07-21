Aceshin Electric Folding Treadmill Power Motorized Walking Jogging Running Machine Cardio Fitness Exercise Equipment Space Saving for Home Gym Easy Assembly



Price: $339.99

(as of Jul 21,2020 03:59:42 UTC – Details)

Product Description

With this foldable, durable, steady and easily operated treadmill, your home is your gymnasium. This Aceshin treadmill is ideal for daily running workout fitness. Its space saving foldable design does not sacrifice size with quality and will keep your treadmill workouts challenging and effective. Keep running and burn calories to keep fit and live a healthy life. Now stop daydreaming and experience the future of training today. Welcome!

– Easy folding mechanism and soft drop system to help you unfold your treadmill safely

– Handrail controls that allow you to control speed, start and stop

– 12 built-in workout programs

– Safety clip for an automatic stop

– Shows time, distance and calories burned

– Folds up for space-saving storage

– Workout treadmill available in silver, white and orange

– Pulse monitor

Specifications:



Material: Plastic and Metal

Dimension: 49.21 x 23.58 x 42.13inch

Folded Size:47.25 x 23.58 x 9.45inch

Running Surface: 40.95 x 14.04inch

Run Board/Belt Thickness: 1.4mm

Screen Display: Time, Speed, Distance, Heart Rate, Calorie, Program Speed: 0.5-6 MPH

Max user weight: 220LB

Function: Heart Rate Sensor, Easy-self Lubrication,Comfortable cushioning

Weight: 57LB

Digital Monitor

Tracking your progress on the treadmill is simple with the digital monitor screen.

Powerful motor

“Quiet Drive” motor for reducing any noise when exercising so that there is no sound interference with TV or music.

Handrail with Pulse Monitor

Monitor and maintain your target heart rate. Measuring your pulse rate is an important tool for exercising correctly and efficiently.

Safety Key

Safety Key connect you and the machine, the treadmill can moment to stop in emergency situations.

Large Multi-layer Tread Belt

Large Multi-layer Running Belt size of 40.95 x 14.04inch provide extra space for comfortable running.

Portability Wheels

Making the transformation of your home into your own personal fitness studio is effortless with these convenient transportation wheels.

[Space Saver Design]: This Aceshin foldable treadmill boasts a compact footprint and fast folding design with convenient transportation wheels to move around without hassle. You can either store it in your living room, study, a small corner or under the bed.Sturdy steel frame, durable to use; support maximum weight up to 220lb/100kg.

[Multifunctional LCD Display & Heart-Rate Sensor]: Multi-functional display that allows user to Track progress in speed, distance, heart rate and calories burned. You can clearly see your performance and progress. Wireless pulse sensor monitors your heart rate to achieve optimal intensity levels.

[12 Preset Training Modes]: This folding treadmill for small spaces has 12 preset training modes for weight loss, cardio fitness, and health stamina building. Has 1.5HP motor power with 40.95″ x 14.04″ running belt surface and 0.5-6.0 MPH adjustable speed.

[Low Noise Motor and Safety Function]: Low noise motor and auto-stop safety function,the treadmill equipped with the safety key so it can stop immediately in emergency situations-Double safety protection.Level 6 damping system, high strength, high density, high elasticity double deck running board, anti-slip anti-static lawn texture belt .

US STOCK，Friendly Customer Service; Free installation design! Received in folding size. Before used, you just need to put the screws on. Convenient and time-saving.