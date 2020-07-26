Aceshin 26” Electric Mountain Bike with Removable Large Capacity Lithium-Ion Battery (36V 250W), Electric Bike 21 Speed Gear and Three Working Modes (Black, 26 inch)



Product Description

Ultra Lightweight Material : The E-Bike adopts aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption.

Brake & Gear Shift System: With front and rear disc brakes and 21-speed transmission system, perfect brakes fully protect your safety.

Lithium Battery & Easy Charge: Removable Lithium Battery of Commuter Bike equipped with smart lithium battery charger. Easy charge system need only 4-6 hours.

Ergonomic Design: Ergonomic handbar, adjustable seat and RST, anti-slip and wear resistant. The lightweight and efficient design help to travel further and save energy.

Specification:



Frame Material: Aluminum Alloy/6061 aluminum alloy material

Wheel Diameter: 26 inch

Vehicle weight: About 23.6kg

Battery weight: About 2.2kg

Load capacity: 150kg

Package Size:136 x 25 x 73cm

Mileage: 25-50km/40KM ( Electric) – 55Kms (PAS)

Maximum speed: 25km/h/30KM/H(Electric)

High bright LED headlamp

The bright LED headlamp and horn are equipped for night riding.

250W High Speed Brushless Gear Motors

Provide great power to the electric bike, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 15 MPH.

36V/8AH li battery

36V/8AH li battery supports 25km/15.5mile ( E-Bike Mode ) to 50km/31mile ( Assisted Mode ) ridding, fast charging only need 4-6 hours.

Disc Brake

Front and rear disc brakes provide security for your trip.

Meter Operation Instruction:



1. Press the M key for 2 seconds to turn on/off. The default value is level “low”.

2. Press“+”button to increase pedal assist level from “low” to“mid” and “high”. Level “High” is the maximum power of PAS, which will bring you faster speed while pedaling.

3. Press“-”button to decrease pedal assist level from “high” to”mid”and“low”.

4. Press“-” button till all the three pedal assist level indicators are off to enter into pure electric mode: Just enjoy your ride by simply twisting the throttle.

5.Press the left key -, first row indicator all go out, then low power mode directly convert to pure electric mode.

【HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL】 – The electic bike use aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel and packed with premium comfort shock absorption; The front and rear wheels are double layer aluminum alloy wheel.

【LARGE CAPACITY REMOVABLE LITHIUM BATTERY】 – 36V/8AH li battery supports 25km/15.5mile ( E-Bike Mode ) to 50km/31mile ( Assisted Mode ) ridding, equipped with smart lithium battery charger, fast charging only need 4-6 hours. Adapting to need of your long-distance riding.

【250W HIGH SPEED GEAR SHIFT SYSTEM】 – The E-bike wields front and rear disc brakes and 21-speed transmission system, you can adjust suitable speed to complete your journey and perfect brakes fully guarantee your safety.

【ERGONOMIC DETAILS DESIGN】 – Ergonomic handbar, adjustable seat and RST, anti-slip and wear resistant tire. The bright LED headlamp and horn are equipped for night riding. Meter has 3-speed smart button. We attention every detail of each component.

【3 Working Models】 – E-bike & Assisted bicycle & Normal bike. With the LED 3-speed smart meter button, you can choose the electric assist power according to your needs. You can add a burst of speed with the throttle, which is ideal for pulling away from traffic lights. Combining three modes would be a better choice.