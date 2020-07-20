Aceshin 2 in 1 Under Desk Portable Electric Folding Treadmill Walking Pad with Wireless Remote Control and Audio Speakers, Fitness Walking Jogging Running Machine Cardio Workout for Home Office



Price: $699.97 - $439.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 20:04:04 UTC – Details)





New design 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill – Aceshin 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill has two sport modes(walking and running modes).It can be used as a under desk walking treadmill (when the handrail folded, speed 1-4km/h)or a running treadmill(max speed 12km/h).With this treadmill, you have the opportunity to walk even as you do your office work. It will keep you active, invigorated and your productivity in the workplace will also be greatly enhanced.

2.25 HP Quiet Motor & Shock Reduction System – Its powerful 2.25 HP continuous duty motor works quietly regardless of the speed and intensity of the workout. Wide speed range option from 0.4 – 7.5 mph.This makes it highly suitable for office as well as home use.7 layer shock-absorbing structure anti-skid noise reduction running belt which tend to provide safe cushioning for your back, joints, knees, ankles, and muscles. Moreover, it has a spacious walking area of 16″ x 40″.

Multi-function LED display & Bluetooth Audio Speaker & Remote Controller – Multi-functional LED display that allows user to Track progress in speed, distance, time and calories burned. Built-in bluetooth speaker and phone bracket,you can listen music or wathch TV when walking or running.You can also change speed or stop in an instant with the remote controller.With the easy-to-reach safty key, the treadmill can moment to stop in emergency situations.

No need assemble & Space Saver Design – This 2 in 1 treadmill arrives fully assembled and can be used directly after unboxing.Foldable design and transportation wheels allow for easy mobility and portable foldable treadmill for storage,fold it up and walk away-in one easy step,pefect for home , apartment, office use.Sturdy steel frame, durable to use; support maximum weight up to 220lb.

Excellent Service – US STOCK,This electric treadmill had passed CE, ROHS,CB,EN957,IEC certifications by SGS. Friendly Customer Service. We offer you 100% risk-free satisfaction to let you buy with confidence.