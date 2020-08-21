Acer’s Swift 3 is a solid laptop for students

I just recently surveyed a lot of students about the most crucial elements of a high school or collegelaptop They were nearly totally in contract on their leading concerns: battery life and mobility.

That’s truly who the Acer Swift 3 is targeting. It checks all of the “ultrabook” boxes, however it’s a solid “B” trainee within that classification. It’s a bit even worse in the majority of locations than gamers like the Dell XPS 13 or Acer’s higher-end Swift 5 and Swift 7, and there’s absolutely nothing especially fancy or amazing.

That’s a function, however, not a bug. Because at $649 market price (it has to do with $673 on Amazon sometimes of press), the concern isn’t “Does this laptop knock your socks off?” The concern is “Does it get the job done, and where are you asked to compromise?”

The compromises exist– I’ll enter them later on– however the essence is that, for Google Docs work, Zoom calls, streaming, emailing, and other jobs that numerous students invest the day doing, the Swift 3 suffices. And it uses the mix of mobility and resilience that’s best for a school experience or other on-the-go way of lives.