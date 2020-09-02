Acer’s new Swift laptops include Intel’s 11th Gen processors

Acer has actually revealed new Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops, which include Intel’s11th Gen “Tiger Lake” processors Both designs will release inNovember The Swift 5 starts at $999.99 and the Swift 3 begins at $699.99.

The Swift 5 is among the very first batch of laptops to be validated through Intel’s new Evo platform. Systems that make this badge are expected to provide 9 or more hours of “real-world” battery life, have less than a second of wake time, quick charging, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4, to name a few requirements. Acer states it’s still dealing with getting the Swift 3 validated too.

The Swift 5 can include either a Core i5 or Core i7 processor, and Acer declares it supplies 17 hours of battery life (based upon artificial standards, so real-world usage will most likely be lower).

Apart from the new processors, there do not appear to be numerous other groundbreaking updates. The new design is a bit much heavier than in 2015’s Swift 5 at 2.29 pounds (1kg). Acer states its 14-inch touchscreen can reach …