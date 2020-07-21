Acer’s new Chromebook Spin is already $100 off at Best Buy

Acer announced the Chromebook Spin 713 last month, and it’s already $100 off at Best Buy. Its normal price is set at $629, though it’s now $529. There are a few reasons you might want to consider this one over the countless other affordable options as well as some of the pricier models. First off, it has a 3:2 aspect ratio display, which affords extra vertical space so you can see more content on the screen without scrolling. It looks less cramped than 16:9, the aspect ratio used on most laptops.

The rest of the Chromebook Spin 713’s specs impress, including its 1440p resolution touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. All said, if you’ve been looking for a powerful Chromebook that has enough design chops to hang with some of the more expensive options from HP, Asus, and Google, this could be a great machine to pick up for back to school or for anyone else who spends most of their time in a browser.

My colleague Monica Chin has a review in the works for this machine, so stay tuned for that.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus tablet is $30 off, matching the lowest price we saw hit last month. With the discount, it’s $80 at Amazon. This is Amazon’s most recently released tablet, and The Verge’s Dieter Bohn tested it out for review. It’s not a powerful tablet, and it doesn’t have the same kind of app support that an iPad has, but it’s nevertheless a great deal for $80 if you just want to watch Prime Video content.

This model has USB-C charging and offers wireless Qi charging. Compared to the standard Fire HD 8, this one also has an extra gigabyte of RAM, which should keep it from getting bogged down with apps and tasks as easily.