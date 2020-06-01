Acer Swift 3 With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor, Up to 16GB RAM Launched in India

Acer Swift 3 has made its India debut and the Taiwanese producer claims it’s the first laptop computer to be powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 sequence processor in the nation. It boasts of a 14-inch display, 82.73 % screen-to-body ratio, and Acer says it may possibly final up to 11 hours on a single cost. Plus, there may be quick charging assist on the Acer Swift 3 as properly. The laptop computer is obtainable in a single Silver color possibility and is up on the market on the corporate web site.

Acer Swift 3 value in India

The Acer Swift 3 is priced beginning at Rs. 59,999 for the bottom 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The laptop computer will probably be out there in a Silver color possibility and is listed on the market on the Acer India website. It can even be out there via authorised stores as properly. There is not any phrase on the pricing of different variants proper now.

Acer Swift 3 specs

The Swift 3 by Acer incorporates a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS show. It is powered by the hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The graphics are dealt with by the built-in Radeon GPU. There is a 512GB PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSD for storage that may go up to 1TB in different fashions. For audio, the Acer Swift 3 comes with 2 stereo audio system. There is a 48Wh battery that the corporate says will surrender to 11 hours on a single cost and a 30 minute cost can present four hours of battery life. There is a 720p webcam as properly.

For connectivity, the Acer Swift 3 options Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port with DC in, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port with power-off charging, one USB 2.Zero port, and an HDMI port. You get a 64-bit model of Windows 10 Home pre-installed. The keyboard is backlit and the touchpad assist multi-touch gestures. It comes with a 65W 3-pin charger in the field. The Acer Swift 3 measures 218x323x15.95mm and weighs simply 1.2kg.