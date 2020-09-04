Acer Spin 7 5G will use Qualcomm’s new 8CX2 chip

Along with Qualcomm’s announcement of its second-gen 8cx2 5G mobile compute platform, Acer the first OEM to use the new ARM-based chipset in a new Windows 10 2-in-1 called the Acer Spin 7. It has a fully articulating hinge that lets you convert to tablet mode or stand mode.

The chipset will support LTE and 5G networks (both mmWave and sub-6GHz) with theoretical download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps down. Qualcomm Squistic noise cancellation and suppression will work to reduce background noise in video calls.

The Spin 7 comes with of the surfaces treated with antimicrobial silver-ion agents. These treated surfaces include the touchpad, keyboard, and surrounding areas. The display glass is made of Gorilla Glass, also with an antimicrobial layer. There’s also a fingerprint scanner on the Spin 7.

It has a 14-inch IPS LCD display with 100% sRGB color gamut, weighs 3.09 lbs and is 15.9mm thick when closed. It’s constructed with a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis in a blue-toned finish. An active stylus is included and recharged in a slot within the Acer Spin 7. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure thanks to Wacom AES 1.0.

Aver promises that the Spin 7 will yield “multi-day” battery life but offers no battery size or even a usage metric. Without a doubt, we can expect this device to…