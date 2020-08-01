Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop, 13.5″ 2K 2256 x 1504 IPS Touch, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16GB LPDDR4X, 512GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Backlit KB, FPR, Rechargeable Active Stylus, SP513-54N-74V2



Acer Spin 3 SP513-54N-74V2 comes with these high level specs: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor 1. 3GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 3. 9GHz (8MB Smart Cache), Windows 10 Home, 13. 5″ VertiView display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, 2256 x 1504, high-brightness Acer CineCrystal LED-backlit TFT LCD, supporting multi-touch and AES pen solutio (3: 2 Aspect Ratio), Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X Onboard Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, microSD Card reader, DTS Audio, featuring optimized bass response and micro-speaker distortion prevention, Two built-in front facing stereo speakers at any display modes by smart amplifier, Acer Purified. Voice Technology with Dual Built-in Microphones, Acer Fingerprint Reader supporting Windows Hello, Back-lit Keyboard, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX201 802. 11ax Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2. 4Gbps), Bluetooth 5. 0, HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 2 – USB 3. 1 Type C port supporting USB 3. 1 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, Thunderbolt 3, USB Charging, DC-in, 2 – USB 3. 2 Gen 1 ports (one featuring power-off charging), 1 – HDMI 2. 0 Port with HDCP support, Rechargeable Active Stylus, Lithium-Ion Battery, Up to 15-hours Battery Life, 2. 65 lbs. , 1. 2 kg (system unit only) (NX. HQUAA. 006)

