Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 8GB DDR4, 256GB NVMe SSD, WiFi 6, Waves MaxxAudio, Backlit Keyboard, AN515-54-5812



Price: $674.00

(as of Jul 17,2020 10:25:06 UTC – Details)



Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54-5812 Gaming Laptop comes with these high level specs: 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Processor 2. 4GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4. 1GHz, 15. 6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots , 1 Slot Available), 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay, Waves MaxxAudio sound technology, featuring MaxxBass, MaxxVolume, MaxxDialog, Acer True Harmony Technology, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Acer Purified. Voice technology with two built-in microphones, Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802. 11ax Dual-Band 2. 4GHz and 5GHz featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Max Speed up to 2. 4Gbps), 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port), HD Webcam (1280 x 720) supporting Super High Dynamic Range (SHDR), 1 – USB 3. 1 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3. 1 Gen 1 Ports (One with Power-off Charging), 1 – USB 2. 0 Port, 1 – HDMI 2. 0 Port with HDCP Support, Backlit Keyboard, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 8-hours Battery Life, 4. 85 lbs. 2. 2 kg (system unit only) (NH. Q59AA. 002)

9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Processor (Up to 4. 1GHz)

15″ Full HD Widescreen IPS LED-backlit Display | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM

8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory | 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (2 x PCIe M. 2 Slots – 1 Slot Open for Easy Upgrades) & 1 – Available Hard Drive Bay

LAN: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port) | Wireless: Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 802. 11ax

Backlit Keyboard | Acer CoolBoost Technology with Twin Fans and Dual Exhaust Ports