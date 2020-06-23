Acer is now making its own Red Bull

Acer debuted a number of new laptops, desktops, and displays at its press convention immediately, nevertheless it took a break from these bulletins to unveil one thing in a wholly new product class: vitality drinks. As if it was destined to meet its own gamer stereotype, Acer now makes vitality drinks.

It’s referred to as the Predator Shot, and given the title, it’s aimed toward players who need some additional pep. Acer says that it’s stuffed with nutritional vitamins and minerals, together with vitamin B and lutein, and presumably, tons of caffeine. No launch date or value was given for the Predator Shot, however in line with the stay stream, it appears to be edible, which is a great begin for a corporation principally centered on stuff you can’t eat.

Acer CEO Jason Chen segued into maybe an much more weird announcement subsequent: its new Predator gaming chair that has two Bluetooth audio system mounted into the headrest in addition to massaging parts to maintain you relaxed and limber. The controls are cleverly built-in into the precise armrest, and Acer says that it will possibly therapeutic massage from the neck all the best way all the way down to the waist. What’s additionally cool about this mannequin is that it’s appropriate with Acer’s $14,000 Thronos Air rig that surrounds you with shows connected by motorized arms. Acer didn’t share the value or launch date for this chair.