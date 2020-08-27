Acer Chromebook 314 14″ HD Widescreen LED-Backlit Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 up to 2.6GHz, 4GB DDR4, 32GB eMMC, Bluetooth 5.0, Webcam, Online Class Ready, Google Chrome OS, TWE 64GB Micro SD Card



14-inch HD (1366 x 768) Widescreen LED-Backlit ComfyView LED-backlit Display, HD Webcam, Bluetooth 5.0

Intel Gemini Lake Dual-Core Celeron N4000 (1.1GHz) Up to 2.6GHz.

4GB LPDDR4 SDRAM memory, 32GB eMMC; No Optical Drive, TWE 64GB Micro SD Card, Google Chrome OS.

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a productivity rock star with an immersive 14 inch HD display that is designed for working in bright-light conditions. Its thin, light and delivers unmatched value in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world.

With up to 12 hours battery life, a fast Intel CPU, and fast Wi-Fi (802.11ac) connection it gets you online in an instant so you can run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music, and documents all day long.