Acer Aspire 7 Laptop, 15.6″ Full HD IPS Display, 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9300H, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4, 512GB NVMe SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 10 Home, A715-75G-544V

Acer Aspire 7 A715-75G-544V Laptop comes with these high level specs: 9th Generation Intel Core i5-9300H Core Processor 2.4GHz with Turbo Boost Technology up to 4.1GHz, 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen LED-backlit IPS display, 16:9 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, 8GB DDR4 2666MHz Memory, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Two Built-in Stereo Speakers, Two Built-in Microphones, 802.11ac WiFi featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology (Dual-Band 2.4GHz and 5GHz), 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN (RJ-45 port), Bluetooth 4.1, HD Webcam (1280 x 720), 1 – USB 3.2 Type C Gen 1 port (up to 5 Gbps), 2 – USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports (One with Power-off Charging), 1 – HDMI Port with HDCP Support, Backlit Keyboard, Lithium Ion Battery, Up to 8.5-hours Battery Life, 4.74 lbs. 2.15 kg (system unit only) (NH.Q81AA.001)

