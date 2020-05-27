Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop Series With Intel, AMD CPUs and Nvidia GPUs Launched in India

Acer has expanded its gaming portfolio in India and is introducing a brand new value-series gaming line with the Aspire 7. The new collection boasts of full-HD show with 81.61 p.c screen-to-body ratio and a mean weight of round 2.15kg. The Acer Aspire 7 collection will function both Intel or AMD CPUs and can have Nvidia’s GTX collection GPUs. Acer additionally guarantees as much as 8.5-hours of runtime on one cost, though this might change based mostly on the configuration of the laptop computer. Acer’s Aspire collection has all the time focused price range or value-conscious consumers and now, the brand new Aspire 7 is focused at players on a price range.

Acer Aspire 7 worth in India, availability

The Acer Aspire 7 might be out there on Flipkart at a beginning worth of Rs. 54,990. At the time of penning this, we solely observed a single base mannequin on Flipkart. The Aspire 7 also needs to be out there on Acer India’s on-line retailer quickly.

Acer Aspire 7 specs

Just like the opposite laptops in the Aspire vary, the Aspire 7 encompasses a reasonably understated design with no extra frills corresponding to LED lights or embossed patterns on the lid. The 15.6-inch show has a full-HD decision and comparatively slim bezels. The Intel choices include ninth Gen Core CPUs, whereas the AMD model might be fitted with Ryzen 3000 collection CPUs. Not fairly the most recent chips from each camps however contemplating it is a price range providing, it isn’t dangerous in any respect. All fashions ought to have a devoted Nvidia GTX collection graphics card. In phrases of RAM and storage, the Aspire 7 could be kitted with as much as 32GB of DDR4 RAM and as much as a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. The laptops are additionally mentioned to function Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, and Acer’s TrueHarmony audio know-how. The laptop computer will solely be out there in a black color trim.